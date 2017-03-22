New Plays by Lucy Kirkwood and Anna Ziegler Added to Manhattan Theatre Club Season

Manhattan Theatre Club has added two new plays to the company’s 2017-2018 season. The Children, an American premiere by Lucy Kirkwood (Chimerica), will begin previews November 28 and open December 14 at Broadway’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Actually, a New York premiere by Anna Ziegler (Boy), will begin previews October 31 with opening night set for November 14 at MTC’s Studio at Stage II.



Kirkwood’s The Children, a transfer from London’s Royal Court Theatre, will be directed by James Macdonald (Top Girls). In a remote cottage on the lonely British coast, a couple of retired nuclear engineers are living a very quiet life. Outside, the world is in utter chaos following a devastating series of events. When an old friend turns up at their door, they’re shocked to discover the real reason for her visit. The new play will feature original London stars Francesca Annis, Ron Cook and Deborah Findlay. The creative team for will include Miriam Buether (scenic and costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design) and Max Pappenheim (sound design).



Ziegler’s Actually will be presented following an upcoming spring run at Los Angeles’ Geffen Playhouse and a summer run at Massachusetts’ Williamstown Theatre Festival. It will be directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz (Red Speedo). Amber and Tom are freshmen at Princeton University, where their experiences so far have only two things in common: drunken parties and a desire to fit in. But when they meet, their common experience becomes anything but, and their moral mettle is put to the test. Casting and creative team for Actually will be announced at a later date.



Manhattan Theatre Club’s 2017-2018 season will also include the previously announced Prince of Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre and Eve Ensler’s In the Body of the World at New York City Center — Stage I.