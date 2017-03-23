 

Rufus Hound Will Be Joined by Denise Welch & More for Wind in the Willows at the London Palladium

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 23, 2017 - 10:39AM
Rufus Hound as Mr Toad in 'The Wind in the Willows'
(Photo: Marc Brenner)
Performances will now begin June 16.

London's transfer of the The Wind in the Willows from Theatre Royal Plymouth to the London Palladium, has announced further casting. As previously announced, Rufus Hound will reprise his performance as Mr. Toad alongside fellow original star Neil McDermott as Chief Weasel from the musical’s premiere. They will be joined by Denise Welch as Mrs Otter, Gary Wilmot as Badger, Craig Mather as Mole and Simon Lipkin as Rat. The production, which was previously set to begin June 17, will now start performances on June 16, with opening night remaining June 29.

The show, by Julian Fellowes, George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, is based on the popular children’s novel by Kenneth Grahame. It follows Mr. Toad as he attempts a daring escape when his beloved home is under threat from Chief Weasel and his gang of Wild Wooders.

The full cast includes Chris Aukett, Joel Baylis, Jenna Boyd, Abigail Brodie, Abigail Climer, Jorell Coiffic-Kamall, Nicole Deon, Emilie du Leslay, Joshua Gannon, James Gant, Evan James, Michael Larcombe, Bethany Linsdell, Ryan Pidgen, Adam Vaughan, Georgie Westall and Natalie Woods.

