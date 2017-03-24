Odds & Ends: Jake Gyllenhaal on Crying with Mandy Patinkin, Bronx Tale Cast Album Released & More

Jake Gyllenhaal on Crying with Original Sunday in the Park Star Mandy Patinkin

Sunday in the Park with George star Jake Gyllenhaal paid a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers on March 23. The Oscar nominee, who is currently making his Broadway-musical debut in the Sondheim/Lapine classic at the newly renovated Hudson Theatre, told Meyers about a recent performance in which a moving onstage moment led to a surprising backstage encounter with the musical’s original leading man.

Matthew Broderick & Brian d’Arcy James Join Starry NY Pops Tribute

Audiences at Carnegie Hall are in for a star-packed night when Matthew Broderick, Brian d’Arcy James, Adam Kantor, Steven Pasquale and Chris Sullivan take the stage for the New York Pops' 34th-birthday gala honoring Bartlett Sher and Kelli O'Hara. These dynamic leading men join the previously announced Danny Burstein, Ruthie Ann Miles, Laura Osnes and Paulo Szot on May 1 at 7:00pm. Twenty students from the Kids on Stage program will perform alongside these Broadway greats, paying tribute to a pair of Tony-winning collaborators.

LuPone to Lead Deconstructing Patti

Two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone, back on Broadway in War Paint, will join forces with Seth Rudetsky for Deconstructing Patti, An Evening of Broadway Songs and Stories on May 14 at 8:00pm at the Nederlander Theatre. The evening benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. LuPone will revisit iconic roles of her career and Rudetsky, Broadway veteran and host of “Seth’s Big Fat Broadway” on SiriusXM, will deconstruct them as only he can do. It promises to be a diva-licious night.

Ain’t It the Truth! The Bronx Tale Cast Album Is Out

A Bronx Tale, the new musical starring Bobby Conte Thornton, Ariana DeBose and Nick Cordero, is packing in crowds at the Longacre Theatre. You don’t need to head up to Belmont Avenue (or down to 48th Street) to hear the score of the new crowd-pleaser. The show’s original cast recording featuring music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater is available for purchase online today with CDs set to hit store shelves on May 12. In the words of Young Calogero: I like it!