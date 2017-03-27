Amber Tamblyn to Star in Gina Gionfriddo’s Can You Forgive Her? at the Vineyard Theatre

Amber Tamblyn will make her off-Broadway debut alongside Tony winner Frank Wood in Gina Gionfriddo’s Can You Forgive Her? at the Vineyard Theatre. As previously announced, the production will begin previews May 4 and open May 23. Peter DuBois directs the limited engagement scheduled to play through June 11.



It’s Halloween night, and Miranda (Tamblyn) is desperate for a way out. She’s drowning in debt, may be falling for David (Wood), her sugar daddy, and is on the run from her date who has threatened to kill her. When she meets Graham (Darren Pettie) and Tanya (Ella Dershowitz), a door opens, for all of them. But is what lies beyond a treat or a trick?



Tamblyn is most known for her Emmy-nominated turn as the title role in Joan of Arcadia. Her feature film work includes The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, The Grudge 2, The Ring and 127 Hours. She was seen on the TV series House and Two and a Half Men. Tamblyn was seen onstage in Neil LaBute’s Reasons to Be Pretty at the Geffen Playhouse.



Wood, a Tony winner for Side Man, was seen on Broadway in 2016 in Hughie. Pettie was seen in Indident at Vichy in 2015 and Dershowitz in Intimacy in 2014.