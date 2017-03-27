Odds & Ends: Daniel Radcliffe Rosencrantz Extends, Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski Welcome Baby & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today and this weekend.





Daniel Radcliffe-Led Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Extends London Run

Audiences will have more chances to catch Harry Potter favorite and stage veteran Daniel Radcliffe in London’s new production of Tom Stoppard’s Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead at the Old Vic. The revival, directed by David Leveaux and also featuring Joshua McGuire and David Haig, has been extended by one week, now running to May 6.



It’s a Girl! Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski Have Reason to Celebrate

From off-Broadway showmance to wedding to parenthood, Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski welcomed a baby girl over the weekend, according to Entertainment Weekly. The pair first met working on Neil LaBute’s The Way We Get By at Second Stage in 2015.



Joseph Gordon Levitt at Work on New Movie Musical with Channing Tatum

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is in talks with Universal to direct and co-star with Channing Tatum in a musical comedy with the working title Wingmen, according to Variety. The story focuses on two pilots who make a crash-landing in Las Vegas. The film is being described as Pitch Perfect meets Book of Mormon.



Is Matthew Morrison Grey’s Anatomy-Bound?

Matthew Morrison could be TV-bound again. TVLine is speculating that the Tony nominee and Glee veteran will play a character named Dr. Paul Stadler in a new TV gig, but the exact project is still in question. We personally think Morrison would look great sporting a seafoam-green tunic with a shiny stethoscope around his neck. Let’s make this happen, ABC!