Odds & Ends: Thomas Sadoski Reveals Secret Wedding to Former Co-Star, Beauty & the Beast Breaks Records & More

Thomas Sadoski & Amanda Seyfried Elope

Thomas Sadoski and Amanda Seyfried got more than they bargained for when they kicked off rehearsals for Neil LaBute’s two-hander The Way We Get By at off-Broadway’s Second Stage in 2015. Sadoski, a Tony Award-nominated Broadway veteran, was simply working on a new theater gig. Seyfried was focused on overcoming years-long stage fright. What the two didn’t know was that the limited run at one of New York’s trendy nonprofit theaters would lead to something more personal. The two started dating, and this past fall announced they were engaged. News of an expected baby followed. And last night on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Sadoski broke the news that the couple wed this weekend. “She’s the person that I love, admire, respect most in the world,” Sadoski said of Seyfried. We can’t imagine a better reason to make it official.







Beauty & the Beast Brings in $16.3 Million as It Hits Movie Theaters

The new live-action Beauty & the Beast film took off at the box office as it began to hit cinemas. The Disney movie earned $11.5 million overseas on its opening day and $16.3 million in previews Thursday night, the biggest opening box-office receipt ever for a Disney live-action fim, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film stars Emma Watson as Belle alongside Broadway veterans Dan Stevens, Audra McDonald, Ewan McGregor, Kevin Kline and Josh Gad. Backlash regarding the inclusion of a highly publicized “gay moment” featuring Gad’s Lefou certainly didn’t hurt the film.



Get Freaky! It's Friday!

Disney's new musical Freaky Friday, which played engagements at Virginia's Signature Theatre and California's La Jolla Playhouse, released physical copies of its cast album today. The musical starring Broadway vets Heidi Blickenstaff, Emma Hunton, Jason Gotay and more features an original score by Next to Normal and If/Then Tony winners Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey. Get listening!



J.J. Abrams & Cast of Broadway’s Play That Goes Wrong Live Up to Their Show's Title

Producer and writer J.J. Abrams, most known for his Hollywood projects Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Lost, is dipping into Broadway as producer of the hilarious London transfer The Play That Goes Wrong. Abrams took to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night to show off his stars. In the unexpected spirit of the Broadway comedy, what should have come off as a traditional interview went terribly and adorably...wrong.

