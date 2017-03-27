 

Waitress - Broadway

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.

Broadway Grosses: Waitress Serves It Up in Jessie Mueller’s Final Week

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 27, 2017 - 3:41PM
Jessie Mueller in 'Waitress'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Sara Bareilles joins the cast of 'Waitress' on March 31.

The Broadway musical Waitress brought in a hearty box office take in the week ending March 26. Waitress made $1,021,454.30, while last week it brought in $947,292. Audiences clearly wanted to get one last look at Jessie Mueller in her final week of performances. The musical’s composer-lyricist Sara Bareilles replaces Mueller in the role of Jenna on March 31. Other big box office performers in the past week were the new revival of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler and the revival of Sunday in the Park With George led by Jake Gyllenhaal.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending March 19:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,095,696.00)
2. The Lion King ($1,920,626.00)
3. Wicked ($1,838,772.00)
4. Hello, Dolly! ($1,670,486.07)*
5. Aladdin ($1,537,145.50)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
1. The Play That Goes Wrong  ($340,848.95)
2. Oslo ($296,597.00)**
3. In Transit ($232,137.30)
4. Sweat ($227,337.80)
5. Significant Other ($152,791.50)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.30%)
2. Hamilton (101.76%)
3. Come From Away (101.73%)
4. Hello, Dolly! (100.48%)*
5. Anastasia (100.00%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
1. Paramour (79.68%)
2. Kinky Boots (76.84%)
3. Present Laughter (71.90%)
4. On Your Feet! (70.50%)
5. Significant Other (42.81%)

*Number based on six performances
**Number based on four performances

Source: The Broadway League

 

 

