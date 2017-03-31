Sara Bareilles Begins Performances in Her Own Broadway Musical Waitress

Six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, who made her Broadway songwriting debut with Waitress, steps into that musical’s lead role of Jenna today at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Bareilles plays a 10-week run through June 11. She takes over for Tony winner Jessie Mueller, who played her final performance March 26.



As previously reported, also joining the cast today are Chris Diamantopoulos, replacing original cast member Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, and Tony nominee Will Swenson, taking over for William Popp as Earl.



Bareilles rose to mainstream acclaim in 2007 with the tune “Love Song,” which earned her two Grammy nominations in 2009. She was also nominated in 2011 for “King of Anything” and in 2014 for the album The Blessed Unrest and the single “Brave.” Waitress, her Broadway composing debut, earned her a Tony nomination for Best Score and a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.



The current cast of Waitress also includes Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie, Charity Angel Dawson as Becky, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Dakin Matthews as Joe and Eric Anderson as Cal.



For a taste of how Bareilles sounds on her own score, check out the concept album What’s Inside: Songs from Waitress, as well as her music video for the 11-o’clock ballad “She Used to Be Mine.”

