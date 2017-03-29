Dreamgirls' Amber Riley & More to Perform at 2017 Olivier Awards

Performances have been announced for the 2017 Olivier Awards, honoring the best of West End theater, set for April 9 at London's Royal Albert Hall.



Glee veteran Amber Riley will perform from the new West End revival of Dreamgirls, Tim Minchin will sing from Groundhog Day, Gary Barlow and Tim Firth will perform with the company of The Girls and six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald will perform as part of the In Memoriam section. Other shows featured will include School Of Rock, Jesus Christ Superstar and The Red Shoes.



The Oliviers will air in a primetime slot for the first time on ITV, two days later, on April 11 from 8:00pm to 10:00pm. Radio coverage will be available via Magic Radio in the UK and Sirius XM in the USA. The Awards will also be streamed to viewers in China via YouKu.



As previously announced, the 2017 Olivier Awards will be hosted by comic Jason Manford.