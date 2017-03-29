Odds & Ends: Pippin Tony Winner Patina Miller to Honor Stephen Schwartz, Broadway Bets Returns & More

Patina Miller & More to Pay Tribute to Stephen Schwartz

A slew of Broadway stars will honor the composer of Wicked and Pippin, Stephen Schwartz, at a gala benefit for Classic Stage Company. Patina Miller, who won a Tony for her performance in the Broadway revival of Pippin will be joined by Danielle Brooks, Raúl Esparza, George Takei and Jeremy Jordan for Musical Masterworks, The Music of Stephen Schwartz on May 15 at Alice Tully Hall. The performance will be directed by Tony Award winner John Doyle, CSC’s artistic director.

Broadway Bets Is Back

Stage stars, industry insiders and theater lovers will come together at Sardi’s on May 15 at 7:30pm for a friendly Texas hold ’em tournament when Broadway’s official poker game, Broadway Bets, returns for its third edition. The event benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Prizes will be awarded to players who make the final table. Can anyone participate in this evening of revelry and friendly rivalry? You bet.

Through the Years, Final Score from Composer of No, No, Nanette, to Be Reissued as Cast Album

PS Classics has announced the first-ever digital release of its studio cast recording of the 1932 musical Through the Years. Featuring music by Vincent Youmans and lyrics by Edward Heyman, the musical’s cast album was originally released on disc in 2001 and has been out of print since 2007. The world premiere recording features Broadway veterans Brent Barrett, Hunter Foster, Jennifer Cody, and opera star Heidi Grant Murphy. Through the Years is the final complete score from Youmans, the beloved composer of No, No, Nanette.