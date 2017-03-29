 

Jay Armstrong Johnson to Lead Newsies, Emily Skinner in Little Mermaid & More Star-Packed Muny Casting

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 29, 2017 - 9:00PM
Jay Armstrong Johnson
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)
Bianca Marroquin will star as Cassie in 'A Chorus Line.'

Broadway stars galore are set to headline the Muny’s 99th season. Jay Armstrong Johnson, Constantine Maroulis, Emily Skinner, Bianca Marroquin and Ali Ewoldt are among the New York stage veterans set to lead musicals at the St. Louis outdoor theater.

Tony nominee Constantine Maroulis will play Judas Iscariot in Jesus Christ Superstar, June 12-18, with Bryce Ryness as Jesus of Nazareth, Ciara Renée as Mary Magdalene and Ben Davis as Pontius Pilate. Tony nominee Emily Skinner will go under the sea in the company’s production of The Little Mermaid. Set to play the theater June 20-29, Emma Degerstedt will play Ariel and Jerry Dixon will play King Triton.

Jordan Gelber will lead A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, July 5-11, alongside Tony nominee John Tartaglia as Hysterium and current Phantom of the Opera star Ali Ewoldt as Philia. Tony nominee Lara Teeter will appear in All Shook Up as Jim Haller, July 13-19, with Caroline Bowman as Natalie Haller and Liz Mikel as Sylvia.

Joining the previously announced Tony nominee Beth Malone in the title role of The Unsinkable Molly Brown, July 21-27, will be Paolo Montalban as Arthur and Whitney Bashor as Julia. Bianca Marroquin will star as Cassie in A Chorus Line, July 29-August 4, with Megan Sikora as Sheila.

Jay Armstrong Johnson will help close out the season, leading the company’s production of Newsies as Jack Kelly, August 7-13, with Tessa Grady as Katherine Plumber and Jeff McCarthy as Joseph Pulitzer.

Full company casting will be announced throughout April.

