London’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Announces New Casting

A new group of stars is set to take over for the original cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre when original cast members exit the production May 21.



Beginning May 24, the cast will include Jamie Glover as Harry Potter, Emma Lowndes as Ginny Potter, Theo Ancient as Albus Potter, Thomas Aldridge as Ron Weasley, Rakie Ayola as Hermione Granger, Helen Aluko as Rose Granger-Weasley, James Howard as Draco Malfoy and Samuel Blenkin as Scorpius Malfoy. Rehearsals for the new cast began this week.



Additional new cast members include David Annen, Ruthxjiah Bellenea, Danny Dalton, Leah Haile, Rupert Henderson, Elizabeth Hill, April Hughes, James McGregor, Sarah Miele, Jordan Paris, James Phoon, Henry Rundle, Ged Simmons, Mark Theodore, Gideon Turner and Ed White. Remaining original cast members include Nicola Alexis, Rosemary Annabella, Phoebe Austen, Annabel Baldwin, Jabez Cheeseman, Morag Cross, Esme Grace, Lowri James, Martin Johnston, Alfred Jones, Barry McCarthy, Sandy McDade, Tom Mackley, Harrison Noble, Ben Roberts, Nuno Silva, Hope Sizer and Joshua Wyatt.



The current principal cast is led by Jamie Parker as Harry Potter, Poppy Miller as Ginny Potter, Sam Clemmett as Albus Potter, Paul Thornley as Ron Weasley, Noma Dumezweni as Hermione Granger, Cherrelle Skeete as Rose Granger-Weasley, Alex Price as Draco Malfoy and Anthony Boyle as Scorpius Malfoy.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. The production received its world premiere in June 2016 at the Palace Theatre. The production is nominated for a record-breaking 11 Olivier Awards, making it the most-nominated new play in Olivier history. As previously announced, the play is set to bow on Broadway in 2018.