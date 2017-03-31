 

Will Beyonce Play Nala in the Lion King Live-Action Film?

News By Broadway.com Staff March 31, 2017 - 10:29AM
Will Beyonce Play Nala in the Lion King Live-Action Film?
Beyoncé Knowles
(Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
Will Beyonce feel the love tonight?

The upcoming live-action Lion King film may have found its Nala. Beyoncé Knowles is apparently the “top choice” to voice the part in the film, according to VarietyBut the Grammy winner hasn't yet decided whether to take on the gig.

Jon Favreau, also at work on the Jungle Book remake, will direct with a screenplay by Jeff Nathanson. James Earl Jones has signed on to reprise his voice work as Mufasa for the film and Donald Glover will voice the role of Simba.

The Lion King was released in 1994, and went on to become one of the highest-grossing animated films in history, taking in a worldwide gross of $968.5 million. Three years after its film premiere, the stage adaptation opened on Broadway. It has since played around the world in 22 additional productions and has become the highest-grossing entertainment title in box office history. Moira Kelly voiced the role of Nala in the original film and Heather Headley originated the role in the Broadway musical.

Beyoncé, of course, is a 20-time Grammy winner. Her voice work includes the role of Queen Tara in the 2013 Fox animated film Epic. Broadway fans remember her performance as Deena Jones in the 2006 movie musical adaptation of Dreamgirls...and for taking lessons on royalty from Jonathan Groff.

See Also:   News
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets