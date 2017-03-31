Will Beyonce Play Nala in the Lion King Live-Action Film?

The upcoming live-action Lion King film may have found its Nala. Beyoncé Knowles is apparently the “top choice” to voice the part in the film, according to Variety. But the Grammy winner hasn't yet decided whether to take on the gig.



Jon Favreau, also at work on the Jungle Book remake, will direct with a screenplay by Jeff Nathanson. James Earl Jones has signed on to reprise his voice work as Mufasa for the film and Donald Glover will voice the role of Simba.



The Lion King was released in 1994, and went on to become one of the highest-grossing animated films in history, taking in a worldwide gross of $968.5 million. Three years after its film premiere, the stage adaptation opened on Broadway. It has since played around the world in 22 additional productions and has become the highest-grossing entertainment title in box office history. Moira Kelly voiced the role of Nala in the original film and Heather Headley originated the role in the Broadway musical.



Beyoncé, of course, is a 20-time Grammy winner. Her voice work includes the role of Queen Tara in the 2013 Fox animated film Epic. Broadway fans remember her performance as Deena Jones in the 2006 movie musical adaptation of Dreamgirls...and for taking lessons on royalty from Jonathan Groff.