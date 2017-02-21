Odds & Ends: Beauty and the Beast Star Emma Watson Sings ‘Belle,’ Cate Blanchett Performs with Drag Queens & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Hear Emma Watson Sing ‘Belle’

Mama Broadway watch 2017 continues! Disney’s live action Beauty and the Beast remake is slated to hit theaters on March 17, and the song clips and trailers have us lining up to buy our popcorn. Luckily, we’ve gotten a glimpse of Audra McDonald in her costume as Garderobe, but we can’t wait to hear those Tony-winning pipes tackle that new song. However, fans can hear (and see) title star Emma Watson in the latest clip of the rousing opening number, “Belle.” Take a look below!







Donald Glover Just Can’t Wait to Be King

Donald Glover, who picked up two Golden Globe awards for creating and starring in FX’s dramedy Atlanta, will star as Simba in Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King. Tony winner and screen legend James Earl Jones will return to the role of Mufasa, which he voiced in the 1994 animated film. Previously reported director Jon Favreau announced the news on Twitter.

Looking forward to working with this legend. #Mufasa pic.twitter.com/1LszbWrcYT — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) February 18, 2017