Odds & Ends: Beauty and the Beast Star Emma Watson Sings ‘Belle,’ Cate Blanchett Performs with Drag Queens & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.
Hear Emma Watson Sing ‘Belle’
Mama Broadway watch 2017 continues! Disney’s live action Beauty and the Beast remake is slated to hit theaters on March 17, and the song clips and trailers have us lining up to buy our popcorn. Luckily, we’ve gotten a glimpse of Audra McDonald in her costume as Garderobe, but we can’t wait to hear those Tony-winning pipes tackle that new song. However, fans can hear (and see) title star Emma Watson in the latest clip of the rousing opening number, “Belle.” Take a look below!
Donald Glover Just Can’t Wait to Be King
Donald Glover, who picked up two Golden Globe awards for creating and starring in FX’s dramedy Atlanta, will star as Simba in Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King. Tony winner and screen legend James Earl Jones will return to the role of Mufasa, which he voiced in the 1994 animated film. Previously reported director Jon Favreau announced the news on Twitter.
I just can’t wait to be king. #Simba pic.twitter.com/wUYKixMBJI— Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) February 18, 2017
Looking forward to working with this legend. #Mufasa pic.twitter.com/1LszbWrcYT— Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) February 18, 2017
Chita Rivera & Tommy Tune Will Hit the Road
They have 12 Tony Awards between them, and they are heading out on tour! Broadway legends Chita Rivera and Tommy Tune are set to co-star in a unique concert event Chita & Tune - Two for the Road this fall. Tour dates will be announced at a later time.
Anna Kendrick’s Singing Problem
Tony nominee and screen favorite Anna Kendrick stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss her new movie Table 19—and her singing problem. Don’t get us wrong: We love Kendrick’s voice. However, she apparently sings about whatever she is doing (this includes making breakfast tacos, apparently). “It’s one of those qualities I find so annoying in other people,” Kendrick said. “But I do it all the f**king time.” It’s all right, Anna. We’ve totally been there, and we can’t wait to watch the “Cups” queen belt it out in Pitch Perfect 3 this December!
P.S. Academy Award winner, Broadway star and now lip syncer extraordinaire! The Present's Cate Blanchett took the stage at the Stonewall Inn on February 20 to perform Dusty Springfield’s anthem “You Don’t Own Me.” The strutting, the diamonds, the drag queens—it’s all perfect.