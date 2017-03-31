 

Waitress - Broadway

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.

Watch Sara Bareilles Take to the Streets of NY to Sing “What Baking Can Do” from Waitress

Videos By Andy Lefkowitz March 31, 2017 - 11:50PM
Watch Sara Bareilles Take to the Streets of NY to Sing “What Baking Can Do” from Waitress

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
Bareilles plays a 10-week run through June 11.

Tony Award-nominated Waitress composer/lyricist Sara Bareilles joined the cast of her Broadway musical in the lead role of Jenna on March 31. Before officially taking the stage in her Broadway-acting debut, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter gathered musicians, friends and passersby on the New York City streets to preview Jenna’s early act-one number “What Baking Can Do.” Sit back and listen in as the smooth-voiced star makes it clear why audiences should be rushing to the Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre to see Bareilles offer her own spin on Waitress’ heartfelt central performance.

See Also:   Watch It  |  Waitress
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets