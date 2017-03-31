Watch Sara Bareilles Take to the Streets of NY to Sing “What Baking Can Do” from Waitress

Tony Award-nominated Waitress composer/lyricist Sara Bareilles joined the cast of her Broadway musical in the lead role of Jenna on March 31. Before officially taking the stage in her Broadway-acting debut, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter gathered musicians, friends and passersby on the New York City streets to preview Jenna’s early act-one number “What Baking Can Do.” Sit back and listen in as the smooth-voiced star makes it clear why audiences should be rushing to the Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre to see Bareilles offer her own spin on Waitress’ heartfelt central performance.

