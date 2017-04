Tom Sturridge to Lead 1984 at Broadway's Hudson Theatre Alongside Olivia Wilde & Reed Birney

Tony nominee Tom Sturridge will join Olivia Wilde in her Broadway debut alongside Tony winner Reed Birney in 1984 on Broadway. Sturridge will portray Winston Smith, with Wilde as Julia and Birney as O’Brien. They will be joined by Wayne Duvall (Parsons), Carl Hendrick Louis (Martin), Nick Mills (Syme), Michael Potts (Charrington) and Cara Seymour (Mrs. Parsons).



Sturridge is a Tony nominee for his 2013 Broadway debut in Lyle Kessler's Orphans. His film credits include Far from the Madding Crowd, Junkhearts and On the Road. Wilde has been seen on-screen in HBO's Vinyl and recently wrapped production on the films A Vigilante and Life Itself. Birney's extensive stage career includes a Tony-winning turn in Stephen Karam's The Humans and a recent performance in Tracy Letts' Man From Nebraska.



Tickets are on sale for the Broadway transfer of Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan's stage version of George Orwell's chilling 1949 novel. The 2017-2018 Broadway season kicks off with the London production of the classic work. Adapted from Orwell's book, the stage version will begin previews May 18 at the Hudson Theatre and open on June 22.



Following the 2016 election, the novel 1984 has recently skyrocketed on bestseller lists. The story is set in a dystopian future where critical thought is suppressed by a totalitarian government. There have been two film versions of the novel: one in 1956 that starred Edmond O'Brien and Michael Redgrave another in the year 1984 that starred John Hurt and Richard Burton.



This production of 1984 was originally produced in the U.K. by Headlong, Nottingham Playhouse, and the Almeida Theatre, London. The stage adaptation has had four lauded runs in the U.K. Scott Rudin and Sonia Friedman will produce the Broadway transfer. The creative team for the Broadway production consists of scenic and costume designer Chloe Lamford, lighting designer Natasha Chivers, sound designer Tom Gibbons and video designer Tim Reid. Casting will be announced at a later date.



Sunday in the Park with George, currently running at the newly refurbished Hudson Theatre on February 11, is scheduled to run through April 23.