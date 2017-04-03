 

The Fans Have Spoken! Here's Which Songwriters You Would You Like to See Star in Their Own Broadway Musicals

Features By Lindsey Sullivan April 3, 2017 - 4:53PM
Your number one pick wouldn't have to do any character research!

Waitress' Tony and Grammy-nominated composer Sara Bareilles officially took her first Broadway bow on March 31. Bareilles taking on the lead role in her own musical has us inspired in many ways—so much so that we asked you which songwriter you'd like to see take the stage in their own creation on the Great White Way. A few of your picks feel like a casting dream come true; in fact, your number one choice wouldn't even have to do any character research. Take a look at your top 10 results below!


Tim Minchin as Phil in Groundhog Day


Robert Lopez as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon


Cyndi Lauper as Lauren in Kinky Boots


Justin Paul as Evan in Dear Evan Hansen


Stephen Sondheim as George in Sunday in the Park with George


Elton John as Timon in The Lion King


Stephen Schwartz as The Wizard in Wicked


Gloria Estefan as Gloria in On Your Feet!


Benj Pasek as Evan in Dear Evan Hansen


Carole King as Carole King in Beautiful

