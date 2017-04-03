 

Bette Midler to Be Honored With Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award

News By Andy Lefkowitz April 3, 2017 - 12:33PM
Bette Midler
(Photo: Jonathan Pushnik)

The Drama League will honor Bette Midler with the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award at the 2017 Drama League Awards, set for May 19 at the Marriott Marquis Times Square.

Currently leading the cast of a new Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly!, Midler returned to the Broadway stage in 2013 after a nearly 40-year absence to star in John Logan’s solo play, I’ll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers, playing the legendary Hollywood agent. In addition to her work on Broadway, Midler is a four-time Grammy winner for her album work and an Oscar nominee.

Midler is also one of New York’s most generous and tireless citizens. In 1994, she started the New York Restoration Project, a non-profit organization devoted to bringing abandoned and neglected parks, gardens and open spaces in all five boroughs back to abundant life.

As previously announced, Broadway animal trainer Bill Berloni will receive the Unique Contribution to the Theater Award and Dear Evan Hansen/War Paint director Michael Greif will receive the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing.

