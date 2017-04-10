 

Waitress - Broadway

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.

Sara Bareilles Is at Home Onstage in Her Broadway Musical Waitress

News By Andy Lefkowitz April 10, 2017 - 12:00AM
© Justin "Squigs" Robertson

Bareilles appears in 'Waitress' through June 11.

Six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, who made her Broadway songwriting debut with Waitress, stepped into that musical’s lead role of Jenna on March 31 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Bareilles plays the role for a 10-week run through June 11. Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson and direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus.

Bareilles rose to mainstream acclaim in 2007 with the tune “Love Song,” which earned her two Grammy nominations in 2009. She was also nominated in 2011 for “King of Anything” and in 2014 for the album The Blessed Unrest and the single “Brave.” Waitress, her Broadway composing debut, earned her a Tony nomination for Best Score and a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.

To commemorate Bareilles’ Broadway acting debut, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring the musical's acclaimed songwriter embracing the milestone of singing her music on Broadway alongside talented costars and a bevy of pies.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

 

