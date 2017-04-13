J.T. Rogers Makes His Broadway Debut as Political Epic Oslo Opens at the Vivian Beaumont Theater

The Broadway transfer of J.T. Rogers' Oslo opens April 13 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Helmed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher and headlined by Tony winners Jennifer Ehle and Jefferson Mays, the production began previews on March 23.



A darkly comic epic, Oslo tells the true-but-until-now-untold story of how one young couple, Norwegian diplomat Mona Juul (Ehle) and her husband social scientist Terje Rød-Larsen (Mays), planned and orchestrated top-secret, high-level meetings between the State of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization, which culminated in the signing of the historic 1993 Oslo Accords.



Broadway's Oslo features the full original cast from Lincoln Center Theater's off-Broadway premiere of the play at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Along with Ehle and Mays, the company includes Michael Aronov, Anthony Azizi, Adam Dannheisser, Daniel Jenkins, Dariush Kashani, Jeb Kreager, Jefferson Mays, Christopher McHale, Daniel Oreskes, Angela Pierce, Henny Russell, Joseph Siravo and T. Ryder Smith.



To commemorate the new play’s Broadway premiere, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring the ensemble of Broadway veterans presenting a play that is sure to achieve landmark status.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.