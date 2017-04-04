Annaleigh Ashford & Danny Burstein in Midsummer Night’s Dream & More Shakespeare in the Park Casting

Current Sunday in the Park with George star Annaleigh Ashford, Danny Burstein, John Douglas Thompson, Corey Stoll and more Broadway stars lead the initial casting for the 2017 Free Shakespeare in the Park season, set for the Delacore Theatre in Central Park. As previously announced, Oskar Eustis will direct Julius Caesar from May 23-June 18, followed by A Midsummer Night’s Dream running July 11-August 13 under the direction of Lear deBessonet.



Julius Caesar will feature Tina Benko (Calpurnia), Teagle F. Bougere (Casca), Eisa Davis (Decius Brutus), Robert Gilbert (Octavius), Pulitzer winner Stephen Adly Guirgis (Cinna the Poet), Gregg Henry (Caesar), Edward James Hyland (Lepidus/Popilius), Tony winner Nikki M. James (Portia), Christopher Livingston (Titinis/Cinna), Elizabeth Marvel (Antony), Chris Myers (Flavius/Messala/Ligarius), Stoll (Marcus Brutus), Thompson (Caius Cassius) and Natalie Woolams-Torres (Marullus).



Julius Caesar will feature scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Jessica Paz and original music and soundscapes by Bray Poor.



A Midsummer Night’s Dream will include Tony winner Ashford (Helena), Tony nominee De’Adre Aziza (Hippolyta), Kyle Beltran (Lysander), Tony nominee Burstein (Nick Bottom), Tony nominee Shalita Grant (Hermia), Alex Hernandez (Demetrius), Jeff Hiller (Francis Flute), Robert Joy (Peter Quince), David Manis (Egeus/Fairy), Patrena Murray (Tom Snout), Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen (Puck) and Joe Tapper (Robin Starveling).



A Midsummer Night’s Dream will feature scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Jessica Paz, original music by Justin Levine and choreography by Danny Mefford.



Additional casting will be announced at a later date.



Tickets to the Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park are distributed, two per person, at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park on the day of the show.