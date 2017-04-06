 

All That Jazz & More! Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Will Play Return Engagement at Cafe Carlyle

News By Andy Lefkowitz April 6, 2017 - 10:00AM
Chita Rivera
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Rivera's cabaret engagement will play May 9-20.

Broadway legend Chita Rivera will return to Café Carlyle for a cabaret engagement from May 9-20, performing Tuesday through Saturday at 8:45pm. Rivera will be accompanied by her music director Michael Croiter.

Among her extensive list of stage credits, Rivera is known for having originated the role of Anita in West Side Story and Rosie in Bye Bye Birdie as well as her two Tony-winning turns in the Kander & Ebb musicals The Rink and Kiss of the Spiderwoman. Rivera’s Kander & Ebb résumé includes having originated the role of Velma in Chicago and playing a series of productions as Claire Zachannassian in The Visit, most recently on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre in 2011.

Rivera was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2009. She received the coveted Kennedy Center Honor in 2002 and became the first Hispanic woman ever chosen to receive this award. In November 2016, she headlined at Carnegie Hall, and in 2015 Great Performances aired nationally on PBS the special Chita Rivera: A Lot of Livin’ To Do, a retrospective of her life and career. The Fred & Adele Astaire Award for outstanding choreography was recently renamed in honor of Rivera.

Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle Hotel. For more information about Chita Rivera’s cabaret engagement, click here.

