Broadway Grosses: Come From Away, Charlie & the Chocolate Factory & More New Musicals Take Flight at the Box Office

The Broadway season is officially in bloom! The Tony eligibility cut-off date is April 27, which means there are a whole bunch of productions bowing on the Great White Way this month. According to the numbers, audiences are eager to experience all the new productions Broadway has to offer. Come From Away has become a top five regular for capacity, packing in audiences at the Schoenfeld Theatre to 101.40% and raking in $978,841. In addition, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory filled the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre to 100.00% capacity; after grossing $952,260, this one is surely a golden ticket indeed. The Bette Midler-led Hello, Dolly! revival stays strong after last week's amazing showing. This show is certainly an event worth putting on one's Sunday clothes for; the production stays in the millionaires club at $1,939,035 and 100.49% capacity.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending April 9:



FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. Hamilton ($2,978,761)

2. The Lion King ($2,073,208)

3. Hello, Dolly! ($1,939,035)*

4. Wicked ($1,898,005)

5. Aladdin ($1,535,713)



UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. Six Degrees of Separation ($198,222)**

4. In Transit ($194,641)

3. Indecent ($166,512)*

2. Significant Other ($129,388)

1. A Doll's House, Part 2 ($106,139)



FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. Hamilton (101.76%)

2. The Book of Mormon (101.64%)

3. Dear Evan Hansen (101.55%)

4. Come From Away (101.40%)

5. Hello, Dolly! (100.49%)*



UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. Miss Saigon (70.63%)

4. The Glass Menagerie (68.01%)

3. Indecent (58.22%)*

2. On Your Feet! (53.94%)

1. Significant Other (36.37%)



*Number based on seven preview performances

**Number based on four preview performances



Source: The Broadway League