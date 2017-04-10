Audra McDonald, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More at the Olivier Awards, Kristin Chenoweth in the Pride Lands & Other Magical Hot Shots

The 2017 Olivier Awards took place at London's Royal Albert Hall on April 9, and we're still not over all of the magical winners and enchanting looks. The awards show was superbly star-studded, with presenters like Audra McDonald, Lin-Manuel Miranda and many more. You know what else was star-studded this weekend? A whole bunch of Great White Way hangout right here in New York. From Kristin Chenoweth to Corey Cott, our latest hot shot roundup is filled to the brim with Broadway faves.