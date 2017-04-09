Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Breaks Record; Groundhog Day, Dreamgirls & More Win Big at 2017 Olivier Awards

The Broadway-bound Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which nabbed a record-tying 11 nominations, broke the record for the most wins at the Oliviers with nine, including Best Best New Play. (The previous record was held by both Matilda the Musical and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, which each won seven.) Stars Jamie Parker, Anthony Boyle and Noma Dumezweni received the awards for Best Actor, Best Actor in a Supporting Role and Best Actress in a Supporting Role, respectively. Tim Minchin's new Broadway musical Groundhog Day had a day worth repeating. The show, which made its world premiere at London's Old Vic Theatre and is currently playing at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre, nabbed the Best Musical Award. Headliner Andy Karl earned the award for Best Actor in a Musical. Meanwhile, the Glee alum Amber Riley took home the prize for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Effie White in Dreamgirls. As previously announced, the presenters and perfomers made for a supremely star-studded evening hosted by comedian Jason Manford on April 9 at the Royal Albert Hall. Take a look at the winners' list in full below!



A complete list of awards follows:



Best New Musical

Groundhog Day



Best Musical Revival

Jesus Christ Superstar



Best New Play

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child



Best Revival

Yerma



Best New Comedy

Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour



Best Actor in a Musical

Andy Karl for Groundhog Day



Best Actress in a Musical

Amber Riley for Dreamgirls



Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Adam J. Bernard for Dreamgirls



Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Rebecca Trehearn for Show Boat



Best Actor

Jamie Parker for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child



Best Actress

Billie Piper for Yerma



Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Anthony Boyle for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child



Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Noma Dumezweni for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child



Best Director

John Tiffany for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child



Best Theatre Choreographer

Matthew Bourne for The Red Shoes



Best Costume Design

Katrina Lindsay for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child



Best Set Design

Christine Jones for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child



Best Lighting Design

Neil Austin for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child



Best Sound Design

Gareth Fry for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child



Outstanding Achievement in Music

School of Rock the Musical - Three children's bands who play instruments live every night at New London Theatre



Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre

Rotterdam at Trafalgar Studios 2



Best Entertainment and Family

The Red Shoes



Best New Opera Production

Akhnaten



Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Mark Wigglesworth for his conducting of Don Giovanni and Lulu



Best New Dance Production

Betroffenheit by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young



Outstanding Achievement in Dance

English National Ballet for expanding the variety of their repertoire with Giselle and She Said