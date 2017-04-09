Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Breaks Record; Groundhog Day, Dreamgirls & More Win Big at 2017 Olivier Awards

(Photo: Manuel Harlan)
The Broadway-bound Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which nabbed a record-tying 11 nominations, broke the record for the most wins at the Oliviers with nine, including Best Best New Play. (The previous record was held by both Matilda the Musical and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, which each won seven.) Stars Jamie Parker, Anthony Boyle and Noma Dumezweni received the awards for Best Actor, Best Actor in a Supporting Role and Best Actress in a Supporting Role, respectively. Tim Minchin's new Broadway musical Groundhog Day had a day worth repeating. The show, which made its world premiere at London's Old Vic Theatre and is currently playing at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre, nabbed the Best Musical Award. Headliner Andy Karl earned the award for Best Actor in a Musical. Meanwhile, the Glee alum Amber Riley took home the prize for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Effie White in Dreamgirls. As previously announced, the presenters and perfomers made for a supremely star-studded evening hosted by comedian Jason Manford on April 9 at the Royal Albert Hall. Take a look at the winners' list in full below!
A complete list of awards follows:
Best New Musical
Groundhog Day
Best Musical Revival
Jesus Christ Superstar
Best New Play
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Best Revival
Yerma
Best New Comedy
Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
Best Actor in a Musical
Andy Karl for Groundhog Day
Best Actress in a Musical
Amber Riley for Dreamgirls
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Adam J. Bernard for Dreamgirls
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Rebecca Trehearn for Show Boat
Best Actor
Jamie Parker for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Best Actress
Billie Piper for Yerma
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Anthony Boyle for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Noma Dumezweni for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Best Director
John Tiffany for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Best Theatre Choreographer
Matthew Bourne for The Red Shoes
Best Costume Design
Katrina Lindsay for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Best Set Design
Christine Jones for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Best Lighting Design
Neil Austin for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Best Sound Design
Gareth Fry for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Outstanding Achievement in Music
School of Rock the Musical - Three children's bands who play instruments live every night at New London Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre
Rotterdam at Trafalgar Studios 2
Best Entertainment and Family
The Red Shoes
Best New Opera Production
Akhnaten
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
Mark Wigglesworth for his conducting of Don Giovanni and Lulu
Best New Dance Production
Betroffenheit by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young
Outstanding Achievement in Dance
English National Ballet for expanding the variety of their repertoire with Giselle and She Said