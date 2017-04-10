Christopher Sieber, Marc Kudisch, Jason Gotay & More Join Ultra-Starry Muny Season

The Muny is the place to be this summer! Tony nominees Christopher Sieber and Marc Kudisch as well as Jason Gotay have been tapped for the Muny's 99th season. As previously reported, the musicals playing the St. Louis outdoor theater are already supremely star-studded.



Sieber joins Jesus Christ Superstar, June 12-18, as King Herod; Broadway alum Mykal Kilgore is set to play Annas in a cast that already includes Bryce Ryness, Constantine Maroulis, Ciara Renée and Ben Davis. Jason Gotay will take on Prince Eric in Disney's The Little Mermaid, June 20-29. James T. Lane, Jeffrey Schecter, Steve Rosen, Richard B. Watson, Kevin Zak, Will Porter and Spencer Jones join the previously announced Emma Degerstedt, Emily Skinner and Jerry Dixon.



Mark Linn-Baker, E. Faye Butler, David Josefsberg, Marrick Smith, Nathaniel Hackmann, Whit Reichert, with the three Protean’s Marcus Choi, Justin Keyes and Tommy Scrivens are set for A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, July 5-11. Jordan Gelber, John Tartaglia and Ali Ewoldt will play Pseudolus, Hysterium and Philia, respectively. Tim Rogan, Felicia Finley, Michele Ragusa, Jerry Vogel, Barrett Riggins, Ciara Alyse Harris and Paul Schwensen join the previously announced Caroline Bowman, Lara Teeter and Liz Mikel in All Shook Up, July 13-19.



Kudisch will play J.J. Brown in The Unsinkable Molly Brown, starring Beth Malone, Paolo Montalban and Whitney Bashor. The production is scheduled to run from July 21-27. Caley Crawford, Rick Faugno, Hannah Florence, Jolina Javier, Madison Johnson, Sean Jones, Evan Kinnane, Sarah Meahl, Matt Meigs, Ian Paget, Justin Prescott, Drew Redington, Kiira Schmidt, Bronwyn Tarboton, Sharrod Williams and Victor Wisehart made the cut for A Chorus Line, which will play from July 29 through August 4; Bianca Marroquín and Megan Sikora have been announced as Cassie and Sheila, respectively.



As for the Jay Armstrong Johnson-led Newsies, August 7-13, Ta’Rea Campbell, Daniel Quadrino, Spencer Davis Milford and Gabriel Cytron will play Medda Larkin, Crutchie, Davey and Les, respectively.



All right, let's get this road trip rolling!