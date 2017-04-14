 

Duncan Sheik Aims to Return Recent Broadway Musical American Psycho to London Stage

News By Andy Lefkowitz April 14, 2017 - 1:02PM
Matt Smith & the company of 'American Psycho' at London's Almeida Theatre
(Photo: Manuel Harlan)
'We're hatching plans to bring it back to London.'

The musical adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' novel American Psycho, which played a short run on Broadway in 2016, may be headed home to its debut city of London, says songwriter Duncan Sheik in an interview with The Stage

Tony winner Sheik, whose new musical Whisper House is currently premiering in London, says despite American Psycho’s abbreviated Broadway run—opening in the season of juggernaut Hamilton—he is planning to return the show to the city in which it first premiered. "We're hatching plans to bring it back to London, knock on wood,” says Sheik. “It's not dead yet.”

American Psycho, featuring a book by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and direction by Rupert Goold, first premiered at London's Almeida Theatre on December 1, 2013, starring Matt Smith as serial killer Patrick Bateman. That mounting ran through February 3, 2014. The Broadway production, featuring Benjamin Walker as Bateman, ran March 24 through June 5, 2016.

In a spring 2016 Broadway season that was packed with new musicals including Waitress, Shuffle Along and Bright Star, American Psycho's chances to build an audience were eclipsed. A New York return looks unlikely, but London audiences might just have another chance to experience the bloody musical so skillfully curated by Sheik, Aguirre-Sacasa and Goold.

Check out Walker and the New York cast in a look back at the Broadway mounting below.

