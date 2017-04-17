There Will Be Sun! Andy Karl to Return to Groundhog Day for Opening Night

Andy Karl, the trouper star of Broadway's Groundhog Day who sustained a knee injury during the April 14 preview performance of the new Broadway musical, will be going on with the show. The musical will open as planned on April 17 at the August Wilson Theatre, with Karl performing.



Following Karl's injury, the April 15 matinee performance had been canceled. Understudy Andrew Call went on in the role of Phil Connors for the April 15 evening performance.



Karl recently won an Olivier Award for the world premiere production of Groundhog Day in London’s West End. The musical began previews at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre on March 16. At that performance, the show was halted briefly due to a set malfunction. The cast persevered and continued the performance without staging or choreography.



Groundhog Day features a book by Danny Rubin (who cowrote the film's screenplay) and a score by Tim Minchin. Matthew Warchus directs with choreography by Peter Darling.



