Kevin Spacey to Host 71st Annual Tony Awards from Radio City Music Hall

Kevin Spacey will serve as host of the 2017 Tony Awards. The 71st annual ceremony will take place June 11 at Radio City Music Hall and will appear on CBS at 8:00pm EST. This will be Spacey’s first time hosting the Tonys.



“I was their second choice for Usual Suspects, fourth choice for American Beauty and fifteenth choice to host this year's Tony Awards. I think my career is definitely going in the right direction,” said Spacey. “Maybe I can get shortlisted to host the Oscars if everyone else turns it down.”



Spacey won a Tony Award in 1991 for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance in Lost in Yonkers. Spacey has also starred in the Broadway and West End productions of Long Day's Journey into Night, as well as in the title role in Sam Mendes’ production of Richard III, which toured to 12 cities around the world as part of the three-year Old Vic/BAM/Bridge Project. He was made a CBE (Commander of the British Empire) by Her Majesty the Queen for his services to theater. He has also won the Evening Standard and Olivier Awards for Best Actor for his role in The Iceman Cometh.



Spacey currently stars in and executive-produces the Netflix original series House of Cards, for which he has been nominated for multiple Emmys and has won both Golden Globe and SAG Awards for his performance as Frank Underwood. His Academy Award wins are for his performances in The Usual Suspects and American Beauty.



The Tony Awards, which honors theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.



The official eligibility cut-off date is April 27 for all Broadway productions opening in the 2016-2017 season. Nominations for the 2017 Tony Awards will be announced by Jane Krakowski and Christopher Jackson, live on May 2, from the New York City Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.