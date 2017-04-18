Broadway BUZZ

Renée Elise Goldsberry
Renee Elise Goldsberry on How ‘the Law of Physics’ Led to Hamilton & Broadway Stardom
Watch It
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 18, 2017

The eloquent Renée Elise Goldsberry was a guest on ABC's Live with Kelly on April 18. The 2016 Tony Award winner who is currently promoting HBO’s Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks surprised Kelly Ripa and guest co-host Jussie Smollett with the fact that she almost passed up on future Broadway juggernaut Hamilton, the show that put her on the map and led her to Tony glory. The delightful Goldsberry remembered how hearing a demo of Lin-Manuel Miranda singing “Satisfied” sealed the deal for her decision to take on the role of Angelica Schuyler. Goldsberry also shared that her dream of becoming a mother came true at the same time as her desire to find the perfect role, and how sometimes that's just "the law of physics" at work.

 

