The Candy Man Can! Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Starring Christian Borle, Opens on Broadway
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 23, 2017

The Broadway musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory opens on April 23 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Jack O’Brien directs the new show with a book by David Greig and score by Tony winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. Previews began on March 28.

Two-time Tony winner Christian Borle stars as Willy Wonka. In addition to Borle, the cast features Jake Ryan Flynn, Ryan Foust and Ryan Sell rotating in the role of Charlie Bucket. The company also includes Tony Award winner John Rubinstein as Grandpa Joe, Emily Padgett as Mrs. Bucket, Kathy Fitzgerald as Mrs. Gloop, F. Michael Haynie as Augustus Gloop, Ben Crawford as Mr. Salt, Emma Pfaeffle as Veruca Salt, Alan H. Green as Mr. Beauregarde, Trista Dollison as Violet Beauregarde, Jackie Hoffman as Mrs. Teavee and Michael Wartella as Mike Teavee.

The ensemble comprises Yesenia Ayala, Darius Barnes, Colin Bradbury, Jared Bradshaw, Ryan Breslin, Kristy Cates, Madeleine Doherty, Paloma Garcia- Lee, Stephanie Gibson, Talya Groves, Cory Lingner, Elliott Mattox, Monette McKay, Kyle Taylor Parker, Paul Slade Smith, Katie Webber, Stephen Carrasco, Robin Masella, Kristin Piro, Amy Quanbeck, Michael Williams and Mikey Winslow.

To commemorate the musical’s opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait showing off Borle as Wonka with his talented co-stars in a candy-colored world of pure imagination.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

