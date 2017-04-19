Jennifer Damiano, Kelli Barrett & More Set for New Musical Deathless at Goodspeed

The cast of Zack Zadek’s new musical comedy Deathless will include Tony nominee Jennifer Damiano, with Kelli Barrett, Sean Allan Krill, Johnny Shea and Jessica Phillips. Deathless, directed by Tina Landau, will run June 2-July 2 at the Goodspeed’s Terris Theatre in Chester, Connecticut.



In Deathless, the Serling family is taking its annual road trip to Niagara Falls, but this time they’re saying goodbye to Mom. Along the way, memories of past trips, old wounds and family secrets are navigated in a not-too-distant future where no one dies of disease. For daughter Hayley (Damiano), the journey means facing the big questions of life and death.



Deathless features a book, music and lyrics by Zadek, with scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Tilly Grimes, lighting design by Scott Zielinski, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, sound design by Jay Hilton and music direction by Julie McBride. Orchestrations will be provided by Zadek and Justin Goldner.