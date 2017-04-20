Sunday in the Park with George Revival, Starring Jake Gyllenhaal & Annaleigh Ashford, to Receive Cast Album; Production Recoups!

The new Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George, featuring Jake Gyllenhaal as George and Annaleigh Ashford as Dot, will be preserved on a cast recording set for release this summer by Warner Music Group. The production, set to conclude its limited run on April 23, has also announced that it has recouped its investment.



The new production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's musical began previews February 11 at the newly renovated Hudson Theatre. Ashford and Gyllenhaal reprise their roles from a concert production at New York City Center. The Sarna Lapine-directed revival opened on February 23. As Broadway.com previously reported, the production will not be involved in the 2017 Tony race.



In addition to Gyllenhaal and Ashford, the production features Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles, Tony nominees Brooks Ashmanskas and Phillip Boykin, plus Claybourne Elder and Liz McCartney. New to the roster are Robert Sean Leonard, Erin Davie, Tony nominee Penny Fuller, Ashley Park, Jennie Barber, David Turner, Mattea Marie Conforti and Jennifer Sanchez.



Rounding out the cast are Tony nominee Michael McElroy, Max Chernin and Jaime Rosenstein, each returning from City Center, as well as MaryAnn Hu, Julie Foldesi, Jordan Gelber and Andrew Kober.



The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical follows painter Georges Seurat (Gyllenhaal) in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, "A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte." Consumed by his need to “finish the hat,” Seurat alienates the French bourgeoisie, spurns his fellow artists, and neglects his lover Dot (Ashford), not realizing that his actions will reverberate over the next 100 years.



The album doesn't release for a few months, so until then, listen to Gyllenhaal singing from the score below.