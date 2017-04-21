Hadley Fraser, Summer Strallen & More to Star in London’s Young Frankenstein

Hadley Fraser, Summer Strallen, Ross Noble, Dianne Pilkington and Lesley Joseph will lead the cast of the London premiere of Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein. As previously announced, the production opens at London’s Garrick Theatre on September 28, with an official opening night set for October 10. The show will first play the Theatre Royal Newcastle from August 26 through September 9. Susan Stroman will re-create her work as director and choreographer from the 2007 Broadway production.



Fraser will appear as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, with Strallen as Inga, Noble as Igor, Pilkington as Elizabeth, Joseph as Frau Blucher and Patrick Clancy as Inspector Kemp. The company will also include Imogen Brooke, Matt Crandon, Nathan Elwick, Kelly Ewins-Prouse, Andrew Gordon-Watkins, Sammy Kelly, Richard Pitt, Harriet Samuel-Gray, Gemma Scholes, Emily Squibb, Aron Wild and Josh Wilmott. Casting for the role of the Monster will be announced at a later date.



Young Frankenstein, the comedic re-imagining of the Mary Shelley classic, see’s Frederick Frankenstein, an esteemed New York brain surgeon and professor, inherit a castle and laboratory in Transylvania from his deranged genius grandfather, Victor Von Frankenstein. He now faces a dilemma —does he continue to run from his family’s tortured past or does he stay in Transylvania to carry on his grandfather’s mad experiments reanimating the dead and, in the process, fall in love with his sexy lab assistant Inga?



Young Frankenstein first opened on Broadway on November 8, 2007, in a production featuring Roger Bart as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, Megan Mullally as Elizabeth, Christopher Fitzgerald as Igor, Sutton Foster as Inga, Andrea Martin as Frau Blucher, Shuler Hensley as The Monster and Fred Applegate as Inspector Kemp. The production closed on January 4, 2009.



Go behind the scenes with Sutton Foster, Christopher Fitzgerald and the other bright-eyed stars of the Broadway production making their first commercial in this look back:

