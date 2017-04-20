Broadway BUZZ

(Photo: Instagram)
Join the Parade! See Glitzy Pics from the Broadway Opening of Hello, Dolly!, Starring Bette Midler
Hot Shot
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 21, 2017

Hello, Dolly! opened at the Shubert Theatre on April 20, and even Times Square gussied up for the occasion. The crowd went wild for Bette Midler, David Hyde Pierce, Kate Baldwin, Gavin Creel and the rest of the cast. The opening night fête took place at the gorgeous New York Public Library; the stars in attendance included Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Joel Grey, Anna Wintour, Andy Cohen and many more. Take a look at these hot shots from the superbly starry evening, and be sure to catch the revival at the Shubert Theatre!
 

 

A post shared by Leslie Flesner (@lesfles) on

 

A post shared by Steve Sawyer (@sawyersteve) on

 

A post shared by Rosemarie Barriale (@rbarri2002) on

 

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

 

A post shared by Vincenzo Parrella (@vincparr) on

 

A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on

 

A post shared by Donna Murphy (@officialdonnamurphy) on

 

A post shared by Nic Rouleau (@nicrouleau) on

 

A post shared by melaniekmoore (@melaniekmoore) on

 

A post shared by theandrewrannells (@andrewrannells) on

 

A post shared by George Brescia (@georgebrescia) on

 

A post shared by Hayley Podschun (@hayley_podschun) on

