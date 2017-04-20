Join the Parade! See Glitzy Pics from the Broadway Opening of Hello, Dolly!, Starring Bette Midler

Hello, Dolly! opened at the Shubert Theatre on April 20, and even Times Square gussied up for the occasion. The crowd went wild for Bette Midler, David Hyde Pierce, Kate Baldwin, Gavin Creel and the rest of the cast. The opening night fête took place at the gorgeous New York Public Library; the stars in attendance included Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Joel Grey, Anna Wintour, Andy Cohen and many more. Take a look at these hot shots from the superbly starry evening, and be sure to catch the revival at the Shubert Theatre!



WATCH: @BetteMidler taking the stage on opening night for the return of "Hello, Dolly!" On Broadway!

