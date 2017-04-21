Broadway BUZZ

Chris McCarrell in 'The Lightning Thief'
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)
Chris McCarrell & Cast of the Lightning Thief Musical to Rock Out on Cast Album
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 21, 2017

Rob Rokicki's rock score for the off-Broadway musical The Lightning Thief, starring Les Miz fresh face Chris McCarrell, will receive an original cast recording on the Broadway Records label. The album will be released on June 30.
 

The stage adaptation of Rick Riordan's young adult fantasy novel, featuring a book by Joe Tracz and direction by Stephen Brackett, began performances at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on March 23. The show opened on April 4. The limited engagement is scheduled to run through May 6.  Carrie Compere costars alongside a cast also including George Salazar, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, Jonathan Raviv, Kristin Stokes and James Hayden Rodriguez.

Riordan's bestselling novel The Lightning Thief follows Percy Jackson (McCarrell) on a fantastical journey across the United States in search of Zeus' lightning bolt. The story has been adapted into a film series with Chris Columbus at the helm and Logan Lerman playing the role of Jackson.
 

