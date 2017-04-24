Christy Altomare, Derek Klena & Ramin Karimloo Open in Anastasia on Broadway

The new Broadway musical Anastasia opens April 24 at the Broadhurst Theatre. Previews began March 23. Inspired by the 1997 animated film of the same name, Anastasia is directed by Darko Tresnjak. Opening night is set for April 24.



Featuring a score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens and a book by Terrence McNally, Anastasia tells the story of a brave young woman attempting to discover the mystery of her past. The musical features tunes from the film, including Ahrens and Flaherty’s Oscar-nominated “Journey to the Past,” as well as original songs.



Christy Altomare stars in the title role, with Derek Klena as Dmitry, Ramin Karimloo as Gleb, Mary Beth Peil as Dowager Empress Maria, Caroline O'Connor as Countess Lily Malevsky-Malevitch and John Bolton as Vlad Popov.



Rounding out the company are Zach Adkins, Sissy Bell, Lauren Blackman, Kathryn Boswell, Kyle Brown, Kristen Smith Davis, Janet Dickinson, Constantine Germanacos, Wes Hart, Ian Knauer, Ken Krugman, Dustin Layton, Shina Ann Morris, James A. Pierce III, Molly Rushing, Nicole Scimeca, Jennifer Smith, Johnny Stellard and Allison Walsh.



The production played a 2016 out-of-town engagement at Hartford Stage.



To commemorate the musical’s opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait showing off star-in-the-making Altomare and her delightful co-stars bring an animated classic to the stage.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.