The Fans Have Spoken! Here Are the Top 10 Roles Tony Host Kevin Spacey Should Play on Broadway

As previously announced, Tony and Oscar winner Kevin Spacey has his next big gig lined up: hosting the 71st annual Tony Awards! In honor of Spacey's upcoming stint, we asked the fans which Broadway role he should play right now. After all, he hasn't appeared on the Great White Way in a decade. Perhaps June 11 will be a fresh start on the Broadway stage. Take a peek at this week's results.
Rum Tum Tugger, Cats
Phil Connors, Groundhog Day
Pierre, The Great Comet
The Phantom, The Phantom of the Opera
George, Sunday in the Park with George
Billy Flynn, Chicago
Jafar, Aladdin
Willy Wonka, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Scar, The Lion King
King George, Hamilton
