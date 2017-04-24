Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The Fans Have Spoken! Here Are the Top 10 Roles Tony Host Kevin Spacey Should Play on Broadway
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 24, 2017

As previously announced, Tony and Oscar winner Kevin Spacey has his next big gig lined up: hosting the 71st annual Tony Awards! In honor of Spacey's upcoming stint, we asked the fans which Broadway role he should play right now. After all, he hasn't appeared on the Great White Way in a decade. Perhaps June 11 will be a fresh start on the Broadway stage. Take a peek at this week's results.


Rum Tum Tugger, Cats


Phil Connors, Groundhog Day 


Pierre, The Great Comet


The Phantom, The Phantom of the Opera


George, Sunday in the Park with George


Billy Flynn, Chicago


Jafar, Aladdin


Willy Wonka, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory


Scar, The Lion King


King George, Hamilton

Trending Now

  1. Andy Karl to Miss Some Additional Performances of Groundhog Day to Recuperate
  2. Christy Altomare, Derek Klena & Ramin Karimloo Open in Anastasia on Broadway
  3. Join the Parade! See Glitzy Pics from the Broadway Opening of Hello, Dolly!, Starring Bette Midler
  4. Tony Awards to Reinstate Sound Design Categories in 2018
  5. The Lightning Thief Musical to Receive Cast Album

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Waitress The Book of Mormon Kinky Boots Chicago School of Rock—The Musical Groundhog Day A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Cats All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers