Annie West End Revival Announces Full Casting, with Three Young Stars in Title Role

Madeleine Haynes, Lola Moxom and Ruby Stokes will rotate in the title role in the new West End revival of Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin’s Annie, beginning previews May 23 and opening June 5 at London’s Piccadilly Theatre. Nikolai Foster directs.



Also starring in the production will be Alex Bourne as Daddy Warbucks, Holly Dale Spencer as Grace Farrell, Jonny Fines as Rooster and Djalenga Scott as Lily. They join the previously announced Miranda Hart as Miss Hannigan.



Completing the company will be Keisha Atwell, Sophie Ayers, Bobby Delaney, Nic Gibney, Patrick Harper, Ben Harrold, George Ioannides, Megan Louch, Benjamin Mundy, Ben Oliver, Heather Scott-Martin, Anne Smith, Kate Somerset How, Katie Warsop and Russell Wilcox. Amber, a 4 year-old Labradoodle, will play Annie’s dog, Sandy.



The West End production will have sets and costumes designed by Colin Richmond, choreography by Nick Winston, lighting by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Richard Brooker and orchestrations and musical direction by George Dyer.



Set in 1930s New York during the Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage. Her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks. Meanwhile, spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie’s search for her true family.