Odds & Ends: Allison Janney on the ‘Profound’ Six Degrees of Separation, Amelie Spreads Random Acts of Kindness on Today & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Allison Janney on the Current Relevance of Six Degrees of Separation

In advance of her April 25 Broadway opening in John Guare’s Six Degrees of Separation, Allison Janney stopped by TV’s The View. Janney shared that when she read Guare's play, which first debuted off-Broadway in 1990, she felt like it “was written just this year.” The Tony nominee and West Wing veteran mentioned that Six Degrees hits audiences in deeper ways today than when it first premiered. Guare’s play, co-starring Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey and Corey Hawkins, runs through July 16 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.



Mandy Gonzalez & Michael Cerveris Join Broadway Acts for Women Concert

Hamilton star Mandy Gonzalez and two-time Tony winner Michael Cerveris have joined a starry lineup for May 7, 6:15pm, Feinstein's/54 Below concert benefiting “A Is For.” As previously announced, the evening, entitled Broadway Acts for Women, will be hosted by Cecily Strong and will also feature the talents of Martha Plimpton, Brian d’Arcy James, Keith Carradine, Jenn Colella, Ariana DeBose, Noah Galvin and Rebecca Luker.



Broadway’s Amélie Performs on Today

Phillipa Soo, Adam Chanler-Berat and the talented cast of the new Broadway musical Amélie took the midtown Manhattan to give morning-TV watchers a look at their moving, bright-colored show. The cast performed a mashup of two numbers from Daniel Messé and Nathan Tysen’s original score. Sit back and give a watch to this exciting new musical, then head on over to the Walter Kerr Theatre to get swept up in this story live.

Broadway Is “No Joke” for for Rialto Newcomer Cobie Smulders

Cobie Smulders, a veteran of TV’s How I Met Your Mother, paid a visit to TV’s Live with Kelly to talk about her Broadway debut in Noël Coward’s Present Laughter at the St. James Theatre. Performing the “amazing words” of the legendary Coward has taken Smulders by pleasant surprise, the young actress shared with Kelly Ripa and guest co-host John Leguizamo (who is also currently appearing onstage, in his solo play Latin History for Morons). Leguizamo added that to really put off the work of Coward (alongside stage great Kevin Kline, none the less), you have to be “witty” and “fast-paced.” Smulders agreed, and couldn’t be more delighted to be testing the waters of Broadway with a classic.