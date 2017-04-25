Odds & Ends: Frozen 2 Sets Big-Screen Release Date, Dirty Dancing Sneak Peek & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Frozen 2 Sets Big-Screen Release Date

Just in case we couldn’t be more excited for the impeccably cast Broadway-bound stage version of Frozen, the hit animated film has set a date for a sequel. Tony nominee Josh Gad, who voiced Olaf in the original, spread the word on social media that Frozen 2 will be released November 27, 2019, just on the verge of snowtime.



Full Cast Announced for Jordan Gelber-Led Forum

The Muny’s July 5-11 production of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum has completed casting. Joining a previously announced group led by Jordan Gelber as Pseudolus, John Tartaglia as Hysterium, Ali Ewoldt as Philia, Mark Linn-Baker as Senex, E. Faye Butler as Domina, David Josefsberg as Lycus, Marrick Smith as Hero, Nathaniel Hackmann as Miles Gloriosus, Whit Reichert as Erronius with the three Proteans played by Marcus Choi, Justin Keyes and Tommy Scrivens, will be an ensemble comprised of Justina Aveyard, Molly Callinan, Emily Hsu, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Katelyn Prominski and Lainie Sakakura. Gary Griffin directs the St. Louis production of the musical with a book by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbert and a score by Stephen Sondheim.



Jai Rodriguez & Kendra Wilkinson to Star in Las Vegas Premiere of Sex Tips

The hit New York City production of Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man will premiere in Las Vegas May 27 at the Paris Las Vegas theater. Kendra Wilkinson and Jai Rodriguez will star. Written by Matt Murphy and based on the novel of the same name by Dan Anderson and Maggie Berman, the sex-affirmative coming-of-age show will feature Wilkinson as Robyn, the bookish and demure host of a university author's forum. Rodriguez will play author Dan Anderson, who brings Robyn out of her professorial shell by encouraging her and audience members to embrace their naughtiest instincts with the help of Stefan, her hunky stage assistant. Casting for the role of Stefan will be announced at a later date.



Chicago Theater Legend Martha Lavey Has Died

Martha Lavey, artistic director of Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre from 1995 to 2014, died today following a major stroke, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. She was 60. Steppenwolf co-founder and Broadway veteran Jeff Perry said of Lavey, "Martha always possessed a calm, indefatigable ferocity the like of which remains singularly majestic in my experience." Lavey oversaw the curation of hundreds of new pieces of theater. Under her leadership, Steppenwolf became known as a leader in new play development. "What she’s done for Chicago theater is monumental," said Tony and Pulitzer winner Tracy Letts. Lavey is survived by her parents, Robert and Patricia Lavey, her sister, Michele Dragisity, and five brothers, Kevin Lavey, Matt Lavey, John Lavey, Patrick Lavey and Jim Lavey.



Easter Bonnet Competition Breaks Fundraising Record

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS raised a record of $6,379,572 during this year's fundraising period before the annual Easter Bonnet Competition. Check out Dear Evan Hansen cuties Ben Platt and Rachel Bay Jones with A Bronx Tale leading man Bobby Conte Thornton and Wicked stars Kara Lindsay and Sheryl Lee Ralph in this celebratory pic.



You’ll Have the Time of Your Life with This Dirty Dancing Remake Teaser

The starry remake of film classic Dirty Dancing is readying to jump and split its way onto your TV screen. Set for May 24 at 8:00pm EST on ABC, the reboot will star Abigail Breslin as Baby, the role created by Jennifer Grey, with Colt Prattes as Johnny Castle, the dance instructor portrayed by Patrick Swayze in the original. The film also stars a slew of Broadway vets including Sarah Hyland, Debra Messing and Tony Roberts. Also set to appear are Nicole Scherzinger and Katey Sagal. Hamilton and Bandstand director-choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler introduces new dance moves for the remake. Put on your jazz shoes and give a look at the teaser trailer below.

