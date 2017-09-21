Broadway BUZZ

Christine Ebersole & Patti LuPone in 'War Paint'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
War Paint, Starring Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole, Sets Closing Date
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 21, 2017

War Paint, starring two-time Tony winners Christine Ebersole and Patti LuPone, will play its final performance at the Nederlander Theatre on December 30. The show began previews on March 7 and officially opened on April 6. At the time of its closing, War Paint will have played 33 previews and 300 regular performances. 

Featuring a score by Scott Frankel and Michael Korie, a book by Doug Wright and directed by Michael Greif, War Paint follows the rivalry between cosmetics trailblazers Elizabeth Arden (Ebersole) and Helena Rubinstein (LuPone), who defined beauty standards for the first half of the 20th century.

In addition to Ebersole and LuPone, the cast of War Paint includes John Dossett as Tommy Lewis, Douglas Sills as Harry Fleming, Erik Liberman as Charles Revson, Broadway.com vlogger Steffanie Leigh as Dorian Leigh, with Mary Ernster, David Girolmo, Joanna Glushak, Chris Hoch, Mary Claire King, Barbara Marineau, Stephanie Jae Park, Barbara Jo Bednarczuk, Patti Cohenour, Tom Galantich, Angel Reda, Donna Migliaccio, Jennifer Rias and Tally Sessions.

The musical is inspired by Lindy Woodhead's book of the same name and Ann Carol Grossman and Arnie Reisman's documentary film The Powder & the Glory. War Paint received four 2017 Tony Award nominations, for Ebersole and LuPone's performances as well as David Korins' scenic design and Catherine Zuber's costume design.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole star in this new musical.
