The Great Comet, Hello, Dolly! & Dear Evan Hansen Lead 2017 Tony Award Nominations

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 topped the 2017 Tony nominations with a whopping 12 nods. Hello, Dolly! and Dear Evan Hansen also garnered a great number of nominations with 10 and nine, respectively. Tony winner Jane Krakowski and Tony nominee Christopher Jackson announced the nominees for the 71st annual Tony Awards on May 2. A Doll’s House, Part 2 was the most nommed play with eight. Although recent years have seen five nominees for Best Play and Best Musical, this year had four nominees in those major categories (despite a field of 13 new musicals), including such standouts as Come From Away and Groundhog Day and Oslo, each with seven, and Jitney with six. Notable snubs included Six Degrees of Separation’s Allison Janney, Bandstand headliners Laura Osnes and Corey Cott and new musicals A Bronx Tale, Anastasia and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
Best Play
A Doll’s House, Part 2 by Lucas Hnath
Indecent by Paula Vogel
Oslo by J.T. Rogers
Sweat by Lynn Nottage
Best Musical
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Groundhog Day
Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Best Book
David Hein and Irene Sankoff, Come From Away
Steven Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen
Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Danny Rubin, Groundhog Day
Best Score
David Hein and Irene Sankoff, Come From Away
Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Tim Minchin, Groundhog Day
Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Dear Evan Hansen
Best Revival of a Play
Jitney
The Little Foxes
Present Laughter
Six Degrees of Separation
Best Revival of a Musical
Falsettos
Hello, Dolly!
Miss Saigon
Best Leading Actor in a Play
Denis Arndt, Heisenberg
Chris Cooper, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation
Kevin Kline, Present Laughter
Jefferson Mays, Oslo
Best Leading Actress in a Play
Cate Blanchett, The Present
Jennifer Ehle, Oslo
Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie
Laura Linney, The Little Foxes
Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Christian Borle, Falsettos
Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Andy Karl, Groundhog Day
David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!
Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Denee Benton, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Christine Ebersole, War Paint
Patti LuPone, War Paint
Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!
Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Michael Aranov, Oslo
Danny DeVito, The Price
Nathan Lane, The Front Page
Richard Thomas, The Little Foxes
John Douglas Thompson, Jitney
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Johanna Day, Sweat
Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes
Condola Rashad, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Michelle Wilson, Sweat
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!
Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen
Andrew Rannells, Falsettos
Lucas Steele, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly!
Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos
Jenn Colella, Come From Away
Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen
Mary Beth Peil, Anastasia
Best Scenic Design of a Play
David Gallo, Jitney
Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong
Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page
Michael Yeargan, Oslo
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Rob Howell, Groundhog Day
David Korins, War Paint
Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!
Best Costume Design of a Play
Jane Greenwood, The Little Foxes
Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter
Toni-Leslie James, Jitney
David Zinn, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Linda Cho, Anastasia
Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!
Paloma Young, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Catherine Zuber, War Paint
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Christopher Akerlind, Indecent
Jane Cox, Jitney
Donald Holder, Oslo
Jennifer Tipton, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Howell Binkley, Come From Away
Natasha Katz, Hello, Dolly!
Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Japhy Weideman, Dear Evan Hansen
Best Direction of a Play
Sam Gold, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Jitney
Barlett Sher, Oslo
Daniel Sullivan, The Little Foxes
Rebecca Taichman, Indecent
Best Direction of a Musical
Christopher Ashley, Come From Away
Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen
Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day
Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!
Best Choreography
Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand
Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day
Kelly Devine, Come From Away
Denis Jones, Holiday Inn
Sam Pinkleton, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Best Orchestrations
Bill Elliot and Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand
Larry Hochman, Hello, Dolly!
Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen
Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Recipients of Awards and Honors in Non-Competitive Categories:
Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre
James Earl Jones
Special Tony Award
Gareth Fry
Pete Malkin
Regional Theatre Tony Award
Dallas Theater Center
Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
Baayork Lee
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre
Nina Lannan
Alan Wasser
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 - 12
Hello, Dolly! - 10
Dear Evan Hansen - 9
A Doll's House, Part 2 - 8
Come From Away - 7
Groundhog Day - 7
Oslo - 7
Jitney - 6
The Little Foxes - 6
Falsettos - 5
War Paint - 4
Indecent - 3
Present Laughter - 3
Sweat - 3
Anastasia - 2
Bandstand - 2
The Front Page - 2
Miss Saigon - 2
Six Degrees of Separation - 2
The Price - 1
The Glass Menagerie - 1
Heisenberg - 1
Holiday Inn - 1
The Play That Goes Wrong - 1
The Present - 1
