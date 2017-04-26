Kevin Spacey to Stick Around After the Tonys to Star in Solo Show Clarence Darrow

Upcoming Tony Awards host Kevin Spacey is set to star in David. W. Rintels' solo show Clarence Darrow, directed by Thea Sharrock, in New York. The production, first presented at the Old Vic Theatre in London in 2015 (also starring Spacey), will come to town for a unique two-night event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, Queens on June 15 and 16, a few days following Spacey's Tony-hosting duties on June 11.



The solo show made its Broadway premiere at the Helen Hayes Theatre in 1974. The play is based on the real Clarence Darrow, the lawyer who steadfastly accepted cases nobody would take, fighting on behalf of the underdog and standing up for labor unions as well as being a staunch opponent of the death penalty during a career which spanned over 40 years.



“Clarence Darrow was one of the most important attorneys in the United States and I just love the idea of Darrow and Arthur Ashe coming together: both masters of two very different courts”, Spacey says. “Of course, drama happens all the time on Ashe, but never quite like this. I love a new challenge and this is an exciting opportunity to share Darrow’s remarkable story with a broader and more diverse audience than usually gets a chance to see theater.”