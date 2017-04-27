Justin Guarini to Join Beth Malone in The Unsinkable Molly Brown

Recent In Transit star Justin Guarini will appear as Vincenzo in the Muny’s upcoming production of The Unsinkable Molly Brown, running July 21-27 at the St. Louis outdoor theater. Guarini joins the previously announced Beth Malone who will take on the title role.



Kathleen Marshall, who helmed the 2014 premiere of the musical at Denver Theater Center that also starred Malone, is set to direct and choreograph. The Unsinkable Molly Brown ran on Broadway from 1960 to 1962. Based on the original book by Richard Morris, the production has lyrics and music by Meredith Willson, with additional lyrics and book by Dick Scanlan and music adaptation by Michael Rafter.



In addition to his recent Broadway turn in the a cappella musical In Transit, Guarini has appeared on Broadway in Romeo and Juliet, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, American Idiot and Wicked. Guarini was the finalist for the first American Idol from 2002-2003.