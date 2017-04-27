Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Justin Guarini
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Justin Guarini to Join Beth Malone in The Unsinkable Molly Brown
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 27, 2017

Recent In Transit star Justin Guarini will appear as Vincenzo in the Muny’s upcoming production of The Unsinkable Molly Brown, running July 21-27 at the St. Louis outdoor theater. Guarini joins the previously announced Beth Malone who will take on the title role.

Kathleen Marshall, who helmed the 2014 premiere of the musical at Denver Theater Center that also starred Malone, is set to direct and choreograph. The Unsinkable Molly Brown ran on Broadway from 1960 to 1962. Based on the original book by Richard Morris, the production has lyrics and music by Meredith Willson, with additional lyrics and book by Dick Scanlan and music adaptation by Michael Rafter.

In addition to his recent Broadway turn in the a cappella musical In Transit, Guarini has appeared on Broadway in Romeo and Juliet, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, American Idiot and Wicked. Guarini was the finalist for the first American Idol from 2002-2003.

Trending Now

  1. Showtune Showdown! Thirteen Musicals Duke It Out for Tony Nominations in Historically Competitive Year
  2. Watch Ben Platt & the Cast of Dear Evan Hansen Perform on Today
  3. Broadway's Anastasia, Christy Altomare, Sings Out on Today
  4. They're In the Band! Meet the Five Standouts That Make Bandstand Swing
  5. Leslie Odom Jr. & Nicolette Robinson Welcome First Child

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Waitress The Book of Mormon Kinky Boots Chicago School of Rock—The Musical Groundhog Day A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Cats All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers