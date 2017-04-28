Broadway BUZZ

Kinky Boots Star Killian Donnelly to Play Jean Valjean in London’s Les Miserables
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 28, 2017

Killian Donnelly, who is currently donning the shiny red boots of Charlie Price in Broadway’s Kinky Boots, will join the West End production of Les Misérables as Jean Valjean at the Queen’s Theatre beginning on July 17. As previously reported, Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie will take over as Charlie Price in Broadway's Kinky Boots on May 26. Donnelly will play his final performance on May 25.

Also joining London's long-running Les Miz will be Hayden Tee as Javert. Tee appeared in the role in the recent Broadway revival. Carley Stenson (Legally Blonde) will also join the cast as Fantine.

Also joining the company will be Steven Meo as Thénardier, Karis Jack as Eponine, Jacqueline Tate as Madame Thénardier and Hyoie O’Grady as Enjolras. Paul Wilkins will continue in the role of Marius and Charlotte Kennedy will continue in the role of Cosette, having both originally joined the company in 2015.

From July 17, the full company also include Emma Barr, Adam Bayjou, Oliver Brenin, Ciarán Bowling, Hugo Chiarella, Andy Conaghan, Alice Ellen Wright, Sophie-May Feek, Catherine Hannay, Antony Hansen, Holly-Anne Hull, James Hume, Ciaran Joyce, Katie Kerr, Rebecca Lafferty, Jo Loxton, John Lumsden, Anna McGarahan, Jonny Purchase, Lauren Soley, Shaq Taylor, George Tebbutt, Lee Van Geleen and Danny Whitehead.

