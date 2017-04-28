Broadway BUZZ

Karen Pittman
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)
Karen Pittman & More to Star in Dominique Morisseau’s Pipeline
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 28, 2017

Karen Pittman, Tasha Lawrence, Morocco Omari, Namir Smallwood, Jaime Lincoln Smith and Heather Velazquez will star in Dominique Morisseau’s new play Pipeline at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

As previously announced, Lileana Blain-Cruz will direct the new work, which was an honorable mention in The Kilroys’ 2016 list of recommended unproduced works by female and trans authors. Performances will begin on June 15 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater; opening night is set for July 10.

In Pipeline, Nya Joseph (Pittman) is a dedicated, inner-city public high school teacher who is committed to her students' achievement, while she sends her only son, Omari (Smallwood), to a private boarding school. When Omari is involved in a controversial incident that threatens him with expulsion from his school, Nya is forced to reconcile Omari’s rage and her own parental decisions, as she rallies to save her son.

The production will feature sets by Matt Sunders, costumes by Montana Blanco, lighting by Yi Zhao, sound design by Justin Ellington and projections by Hannah Wasileski.

Morisseau’s previous work includes The Detroit Project, which consists of Skeleton Crew, Paradise Blue and Detroit ‘67, as well as Sunset Baby, Blood at the Root and Follow Me to Nellie’s.

