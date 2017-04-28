Broadway BUZZ

Michael Xavier
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Sunset Boulevard Star Michael Xavier Joins Prince of Broadway
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 28, 2017

Two-time Olivier Award nominee and Broadway.com vlogger Michael Xavier has joined the cast of Prince of Broadway, the new Hal Prince revue set to play Broadway’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Xavier is currently making his Broadway debut as Joe Gillis in the revival of Sunset Boulevard at the Palace Theatre.

As previously announced, Prince of Broadway will also star Chuck Cooper, Janet Dacal, Nancy Opel, Bryonha Marie Parham, Emily Skinner, Brandon Uranowitz, Kaley Ann Voorhees and Tony Yazbeck. The new work will start previews on August 3 with an opening night set for August 24. 

Prince of Broadway, which began with a 2015 world premiere in Japan, includes songs from many of the shows that earned Prince a record 21 Tony Awards, as well as biographical material. The show features a book by two-time Tony nominee David Thompson; new songs, musical supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown; co-direction and choreography by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman; and direction by Prince himself.

The creative team for Prince of Broadway features Beowulf Boritt (scenic and video design), William Ivey Long (costume design), Howell Binkley (lighting design), Jon Weston (sound design), Paul Huntley (wig design) and Fred Lassen (music direction).

In addition to his performance in the Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard, which he originated in London, Xavier has been seen in West End and U.K. productions of Love Story, Into the Woods, The Wars of the Roses, Show Boat, The Phantom of the Opera and Assassins.

