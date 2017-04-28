Odds & Ends: Watch Sierra Boggess Sing Phantom in Three Languages, Great Comet Performs on Today & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Sierra Boggess Sings Phantom in Three Languages

Broadway favorite Sierra Boggess gave a marvelous surprise to audiences at her recent Tokyo concert. The actress whose many credits include playing Christine in Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera lent her glorious soprano to the classic song “Think of Me.” Watch the multi-talented Boggess show the breadth of skill set while offering the tune in three languages: French, Japanese and English.



Broadway Bares Returns to the Pines

Broadway Cares’ strip-a-thon Broadway Bares will make its way back to Fire Island this summer. The fundraiser will feature scantily clad stars heating up two performances on June 3 at 7:00pm and 9:00pm at Whyte Hall's Brandon Fradd Theater. The sister show of New York City’s annual Broadway Bares (set for June 18), the Fire Island edition is sure to accentuate typical fun in the sun.



Tim Rogan-Led All Shook Up Announces Full Muny Casting

Full casting is set for the Elvis jukebox musical All Shook Up, playing a run at the Muny in St. Louis from July 13-19. Joining the previously announced Tim Rogan (Chad), Caroline Bowman (Natalie/Ed), Felicia Finley (Miss Sandra), Liz Mikel (Sylvia), Michele Ragusa (Mayor Matilda Hyde), Lara Teeter (Jim Haller), Jerry Vogel (Sheriff Earl), Barrett Riggins (Dennis), Ciara Alyse Harris (Lorraine) and Paul Schwensen (Dean Hyde) will be a hip-swiveling ensemble consisting of Claire Avakian, Beth Crandall, Chloe Davis, Paul Ianiello, Wonza Johnson, Phillip Johnson-Richardson, Sean Harrison Jones, Graham Keen, Alex Larson, Sarah Lynn Marion, Halle Morse, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Drew Redington, Kaitlyn Louise Smith, April Strelinger and Kevin Zak.



Great Comet Performs on Today

Josh Groban and the stars of Broadway sensation Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 closed out Broadway Week on Today. The musical, which captures a slice of Tolstoy’s War and Peace has been thrilling audiences at the Imperial Theatre since opening in November, makes clear in this video why they should be filling plenty of Tony Award nomination slots on Tuesday.







Robin De Jesús to Take His Boq on the Road

Two-time Tony Award nominee Robin De Jesús will return to the role of Boq in Wicked, which he played to impeccable effect on Broadway. The super charming De Jesús will bring his performance from Minneapolis, MN to Buffalo, NY from May 2 through June 4.