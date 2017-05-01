Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Ryan Sell in 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to Bring Its 'Pure Imagination' on the Road
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 1, 2017

The new Broadway musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will launch a national tour beginning in September 2018. Jack O’Brien will repeat his duties as director for the tour. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which features a book by David Greig, music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman, began previews at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on March 28 and opened on April 23.

The Broadway production stars two-time Tony winner Christian Borle as Willy Wonka. In addition to Borle, the cast features Jake Ryan Flynn, Ryan Foust and Ryan Sell rotating in the role of Charlie Bucket. The company also includes Tony Award winner John Rubinstein as Grandpa Joe, Emily Padgett as Mrs. Bucket, Kathy Fitzgerald as Mrs. Gloop, F. Michael Haynie as Augustus Gloop, Ben Crawford as Mr. Salt, Emma Pfaeffle as Veruca Salt, Alan H. Green as Mr. Beauregarde, Trista Dollison as Violet Beauregarde, Jackie Hoffman as Mrs. Teavee and Michael Wartella as Mike Teavee. Casting for the tour will be announced at a later date.

The musical version of Roald Dahl's tale first appeared in a West End staging at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane on July 25, 2013, starring Tony and Olivier winner Douglas Hodge as Willy Wonka and directed by Sam Mendes. That production played its final performance on January 7, 2017.

 

Trending Now

  1. Who Will Be Nominated? Top Picks for Actors and Actresses in Broadway Musicals
  2. Who Will Be Nominated? Handicapping the Top Show and Creative Categories Before Tony Tuesday
  3. Who Will Be Nominated? An Insider Look at the Tony Award Races for Actors in Plays
  4. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to Bring Its 'Pure Imagination' on the Road
  5. Michael Moore to Appear in Broadway Solo Show

Related Show

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Broadway, Musicals

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots Anastasia Chicago Waitress School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Cats Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers